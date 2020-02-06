



With the help of our partners at Parks and Wildlife, we are using a submersible remotely operated vehicle with sonar to search undisclosed areas of water. We are not utilizing divers at this time. #FindGannon pic.twitter.com/rSc395F2zh — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 6, 2020

The search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch continued Thursday. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday’s search involved 52 volunteers, including search and rescue team members and National Guard members, as well as four deputies on horses, two dogs, and a remote-controlled vehicle that uses sonar to search underwater.

“With the help of our partners at Parks and Wildlife, we are using a submersible remotely operated vehicle with sonar to search undisclosed areas of water. We are not utilizing divers at this time,” the sheriff’s office stated on Twitter. Officials did say they were searching in the vicinity of Johnson Reservoir.

“The reason why we are back in this area a second time is because we have special equipment from our partners that we didn’t have before and that will allow us to search areas we couldn’t search before,” Sgt. Deborah Mynatt said Thursday.

“The weather will not deter us from the search. It will not stop us from searching for Gannon. We are going to be out here regardless,” Mynatt said.

Gannon has been missing since Jan. 27. Drones and a medical helicopter have also been used in the search but were not used on Thursday.

Our partners at KKTV were there Thursday afternoon when Mynatt spoke to the media.

Mynatt said more than 500 citizen volunteers are involved in the search. Anyone interested in joining the search must fill out an application and go through a vetting process, for their own safety. If you would like to volunteer, click here.

As of Thursday, the sheriff’s office had received more than 280 tips.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office's investigation and the search processes will continue to run parallel with one another in hopes of finding Gannon and bringing him home safely. To date, we have received 231 tips. Info : 719-520-6666. #FindGannon https://t.co/uI4tIJPICZ pic.twitter.com/JVOAJfJoOj — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 6, 2020

Mynatt said the case is still considered a “missing person, endangered child.” Mynatt said they do not have any suspects in Gannon’s disappearance.

If you have tips or any information call the tip line at 719-520-6666 or email the sheriff’s office at tips@elpasoco.com.

RELATED: ‘Not Giving Up Hope’: Gannon Stauch’s Family Pleads For His Safe Return