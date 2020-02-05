



Gannon Stauch ‘s mother, sister and father talked about the missing 11-year-old in a YouTube video that was posted on Wednesday morning. The search for Gannon has continued for more than a week with no sign of the little boy.

“I’m afraid I will never see him again,” said Gannon’s mother Landen Hiott on the video. “I’m not giving up hope because my son is full of hope.”

The tips continue to come into the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in the case of Gannon. To date, investigators have received 184 tips to the dedicated tip line.

“A kid doesn’t just disappear and no one sees him. That’s not how this works,” said Hiott.

Gannon was initially reported as missing the evening of Jan. 27 after his stepmother said he never returned from a friend’s home near Colorado Springs.

The video included Gannon’s mother, his father Albert Stauch and his little sister Laina.

“He is such a happy child, and he brings life to every party. His smile, even today, is keeping us going. His infectious smile brings me joy every time I think about it,” said Albert Stauch on the video.

He continued with a heartfelt message to the community as they continue to search for Gannon, “But through all this, just know that your thoughts and prayers, and your messages, keep them coming because even if we don’t respond, we are receiving them and that has given us strength to get through this. I do want to say I am so proud of Laina, my little girl here, and of Landon, my children’s mother, they’ve been so strong through this. Stronger than I would have ever thought and stronger than I could have ever been. I’m getting strength from them as well. As I said, please keep sending your thoughts and prayers, because we are receiving them.”

Gannon’s little sister ended the video with, “I love you, Bubba.”

On Tuesday, investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office urged neighbors to check their security camera videos for possible clues in the days leading up to Gannon’s disappearance.

“If you have any information, any information at all that could help, please reach out to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office with any credible information, but any information that you think could help. Thank you so much,” said Albert Stauch.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.