El Paso County Sheriff, Gannon Stauch


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – During a 10 p.m. live report in front of Gannon Stauch’s home in Colorado Springs, CBS4 reporter Karen Morfitt heard apparent shouting coming from the home.

(credit: CBS)

Flashes of light were seen behind her.

Gannon Stauch, 11, disappeared on Jan. 27. His stepmother first reported him missing.

Morfitt reports at least two El Paso County Sheriff’s patrol vehicles were seen parked down the street from the home.

Gannon Stauch

Gannon Stauch (credit: El Paso County)

The garage door was open for part of the day.

Officials tell CBS4 officers may have been trying to get in touch with the family inside because the garage door was open, and flashed their flashlights.

The sheriff’s office continues to look for Gannon.

