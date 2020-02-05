Colorado Buffaloes Sign Highly Recruited 4-Star Running Back Ashaad ClaytonThe Colorado Buffaloes completed their 2020 football recruiting class on Wednesday with the signing of four-star tailback Ashaad Clayton.

Ubaldo Jimenez Invited To Rockies' Spring TrainingIn a surprise move on Wednesday, the Colorado Rockies announced former pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez will be at spring training this year.

DU's Anna Zanusso Preparing For Augusta National Women's AmateurUniversity of Denver freshman Anna Zanusso is about to live out one of her dreams.

Rockies Show Their Colorado Pride With Special Hats For Spring TrainingInstead of using purple and gray for the logo, they went with the state flag.

Who Are the Denver Nuggets' New Players?The Denver Nuggets received four players and the Houston Rockets 2020 first round pick in the 4-team, 12-player deal Tuesday night, according to ESPN. Who are the new players in Nuggets uniform?

Cale Makar Sets Avalanche Franchise Record For Points By A Rookie DefensemenCale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche set a franchise record for rookie defensemen on Tuesday night.