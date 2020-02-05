AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are still searching for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian last week. Leticia Plata, 60, was crossing at Peoria Street and 17th Avenue last Monday when she was hit by vehicle.
APD believes she was struck by a 1997-2003 maroon Chevy Malibu just after 6 a.m.
Detectives say the driver continued north on Peoria and did not stop.
“She laid there and nobody held her hand. In her last moments, she didn’t have anybody there. Our aunts, to us, are like our mothers, because we’re so close. My mom had a heart attack after she found out,” said Katherin Plata, the victim’s niece.
Katherin told CBS4 her aunt was likely headed to work when she was killed. Leticia’s children live in Mexico.
Detectives told CBS4 police were still out Wednesday morning, knocking on the doors of drivers who own the suspected vehicle. APD has been to about 60 homes in Aurora so far, and plan to expand their search into Denver soon.
APD says Plata was crossing against the signal when she was hit. Police believe excessive speed was not a factor in the crash. If the driver was in good standing and had a green light while Plata was crossing, he or she would likely not have faced criminal charges.
Now, that driver is looking at felony charges.
“If you’re willing to hurt somebody and not help them, what else are you capable of doing?” asked Katherin.
Anyone with information should contact Aurora Police’s Detective Berger at 303-739-6623. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.