AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are searching for a suspect driver and vehicle in a deadly hit and run. The crash happened at Peoria Street and 17th Avenue early Monday morning.

Copter4 flew over the crash scene at 17th and Peoria in Aurora (credit: CBS)

Police searched for a maroon 1997-2003 Chevy Malibu after the crash at 6:07 a.m. involving a pedestrian in the intersection. The entire intersection was closed from when the crash happened before dawn through the Monday morning commute. The intersection reopened about 10:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crash or suspect vehicle is asked to call Aurora Police Det. Berger at 303.739.6623.

