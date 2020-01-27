AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are searching for a suspect driver and vehicle in a deadly hit and run. The crash happened at Peoria Street and 17th Avenue early Monday morning.
#APDAlert UPDATE: APD Traffic looking for a maroon 97-03 Chevy Malibu. Call Det Berger with info at 303-739-6623. https://t.co/b2qPhrHM49
— Aurora Police Dept. 🚔👮🏼♀️👮🏾♂️ (@AuroraPD) January 27, 2020
Police searched for a maroon 1997-2003 Chevy Malibu after the crash at 6:07 a.m. involving a pedestrian in the intersection. The entire intersection was closed from when the crash happened before dawn through the Monday morning commute. The intersection reopened about 10:30 a.m.
Anyone with information about the crash or suspect vehicle is asked to call Aurora Police Det. Berger at 303.739.6623.