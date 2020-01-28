Comments
(CBS4) – A third person in Colorado has tested negative for the coronavirus, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed Tuesday morning. Two other patients in Colorado have tested negative for the virus and there are no confirmed cases in the state.
“Risk for the general public in Colorado is still currently low,” CDPHE officials stated Monday.
Authorities believe the virus, which causes flu-like symptoms, moved into the human population from an infected animal at a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
Officials have said the third patient was in the Denver metro area, but did not provide a specific location.
For more information, go to colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/.
