LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – St. Anthony Hospital confirmed the patient who came to their emergency room with a respiratory illness tested negative for novel coronavirus. The patient had a history of travel from Wuhan, China.
Authorities believe the virus, which causes flu-like symptoms, moved into the human population from an infected animal at a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
“While issues involving Global Health are alarming to many people, Centura encourages individuals to continue to wash their hands, keep your distance from others who are sick, stay home when you are sick and practice overall good health habits. If you are concerned about severe flu symptoms, please seek medical attention,” Centura Health officials stated Sunday night.
The CDC reports 11 patients in the U.S. have been tested for coronavirus, including a patient in northern Colorado. The patient had a travel history to Wuhan, but the test results came back negative.