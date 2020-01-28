TRAFFIC ALERTCDOT Urges Drivers To Avoid Southbound I-225 During Evening Rush Hour
DENVER (CBS4) – A letter to Mayor Michael Hancock’s office appears to state most of the employees at Coors headquarters in Denver will be out of a job. The Denver Business Journal obtained the letter.

Reportedly, 265 people of about 300 will not move with the rest of the office to Chicago. The layoffs will occur now through July 2021.

Molson Coors currently occupies three of the upper floors of Denver’s second tallest building at 1801 California.

As CBS4 reported in October, the brewery in Golden will remain in operation.

