(CBS4) – Declining beer sales have led Molson Coors Brewing Co. to announce some major changes to their operations. They will be closing their main Denver offices and will make Chicago their North American operational headquarters. The large brewery in Golden will remain in operation, however.
Approximately 400 to 500 jobs will be eliminated with the move, which also includes closing offices in some other North American locations. So far it’s not clear how many jobs in Colorado will be cut or moved to Chicago.
Molson Coors President and CEO Gavin Hattersley this morning laid out a sweeping corporate revitalization plan aimed at streamlining the organization and reinvesting $150 million annually in its business around the globe.https://t.co/Pt4iE9Z7dn
— MillerCoors (@MillerCoors) October 30, 2019
The company name will also change from Molson Coors Brewing Co. to Molson Coors Beverage Company as an effort to showcase the fact that they make more drinks than beer. Some of those products include wine in a can and hard coffee.
Approximately $150 million is expected to be saved with the move, the Associated Press reported.
You must log in to post a comment.