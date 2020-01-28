DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a common occurrence in Colorado, especially during periods of rain or snow. We’re talking about large rocks falling onto highways that traverse the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

But a tweet from a sheriff’s office in a rural southwestern county on Monday afternoon, meant to alert drivers on Highway 145 to a potential hazard, caught the eyes of thousands on twitter, because of the odd wording it contained.

Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/EVMmDf0IJu — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 27, 2020

Was the tweet just an innocent typo? Or was it some type of fancy police talk? Either way the phrase ‘a large boulder the size of a small boulder’ became the butt of many jokes for several hours.

One person said we shall name it Biggie Smalls. Another wondered if a self-conscious smaller boulder wrote the tweet? Some just responded with memes.

We shall name it…..Biggie Smalls. — The Brofucius (@TheBrofucius) January 27, 2020

Did … did a self-conscious small boulder write this? — Attorney@Law (@TheGlare_TM) January 27, 2020

"Large boulder the size of a small boulder" pic.twitter.com/qNVmMKPxLE — OlympicDane (@mortenbc58) January 27, 2020

The CBS4 Morning Crew had fun with this story on-air with anchor Brit Moreno saying she has made typos on twitter before. The sheriff’s office was a good sport about the tweet and left it up, but later posted an update once the rock was removed from the highway.