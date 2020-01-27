  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:San Miguel County News

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A large boulder the size of a small car fell onto Highway 145 in San Miguel County on Monday. The boulder fell onto the eastbound lanes at Silverpick Road.

Emergency vehicles were able to clear the boulder from the highway about an hour later and all lanes were reopened.

Comments

Leave a Reply