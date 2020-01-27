Comments
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A large boulder the size of a small car fell onto Highway 145 in San Miguel County on Monday. The boulder fell onto the eastbound lanes at Silverpick Road.
Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/EVMmDf0IJu
— San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 27, 2020
Emergency vehicles were able to clear the boulder from the highway about an hour later and all lanes were reopened.