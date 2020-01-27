Filed Under:Colorado News


DENVER (CBS4)– Despite the lack of measurable snow in the Denver metro area for January, the Colorado Department of Transportation has gone through 60% of its statewide budget for the year. That includes snow removal and avalanche control.

Interstate 70 snow on Dec. 13, 2019.

Interstate 70 snow on Dec. 13, 2019. (credit: CBS)

Even though the Denver metro area hasn’t seen much snow since Christmas, the mountains have gotten a lot of snow!

Cars lie buried under fresh snow in Denver, Colorado on November 27, 2019. (credit: JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

The budget for CDOT this snow year is $78 million.

In the city, snow is officially measured at Denver International Airport. Records show, there has been no measurable snow so far in the month of January. Meteorologists with CBS4 say that has only happened two other times in Denver’s climate, 2003 and 1934.

