Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Despite the lack of measurable snow in the Denver metro area for January, the Colorado Department of Transportation has gone through 60% of its statewide budget for the year. That includes snow removal and avalanche control.
DENVER (CBS4)– Despite the lack of measurable snow in the Denver metro area for January, the Colorado Department of Transportation has gone through 60% of its statewide budget for the year. That includes snow removal and avalanche control.
RELATED: Lack Of Snow In Denver Metro Area Impacts Snow Removal Businesses
Even though the Denver metro area hasn’t seen much snow since Christmas, the mountains have gotten a lot of snow!
The budget for CDOT this snow year is $78 million.
In the city, snow is officially measured at Denver International Airport. Records show, there has been no measurable snow so far in the month of January. Meteorologists with CBS4 say that has only happened two other times in Denver’s climate, 2003 and 1934.