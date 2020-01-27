  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) — A juvenile suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Diego Marquez last September.

Diego Marquez was killed Saturday, Sept. 21 at Green Valley West Ranch Park in Denver (credit: Denver Police)

Marquez was found shot dead on Sept. 21, at East 45th Avenue and Argonne Street in Green Valley West Ranch Park.

green valley ranch west park homicide denver police

Denver Police investigate a homicide at Green Valley Ranch West Park. (credit: CBS)

Denver Police says there was a call overnight of shots fired. Officers checked it out, but didn’t find anything. The next morning, a person who came early to prepare the fields for a football game found Diego’s body and called police.

Diego’s father, José Marquez, recalls overhearing his son in a heated discussion before the shooting.

