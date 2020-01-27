Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — A juvenile suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Diego Marquez last September.
Marquez was found shot dead on Sept. 21, at East 45th Avenue and Argonne Street in Green Valley West Ranch Park.
Denver Police says there was a call overnight of shots fired. Officers checked it out, but didn’t find anything. The next morning, a person who came early to prepare the fields for a football game found Diego’s body and called police.
Diego’s father, José Marquez, recalls overhearing his son in a heated discussion before the shooting.
