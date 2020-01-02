Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — The reward for information in the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Diego Marquez has been increased to $10,000, Denver police and Denver Metro Crime Stoppers announced Thursday.
Marquez was found dead on Sept. 21, at East 45th Avenue and Agronne Street in Green Valley West Ranch Park.
Police are asking if members of the public have information about this case to please contact Agt. M. Ingui at 303-739-6067. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913 STOP (7867).