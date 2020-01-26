DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets held a moment of silence on Sunday for NBA legend Kobe Bryant. They face the Houston Rockets at the Pepsi Center.
During warmups, Will Barton and Jamal Murray spoke, apparently sharing the tragic news.
Surreal day. Every inch of the Pepsi Center has gone quiet. Every person flipping through their phone or shaking their head. Here's the moment Will Barton informed Jamal Murray about the news. pic.twitter.com/D46C6pH4yV
— Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) January 26, 2020
Shortly after, Murray shared his emotions on social media.
I’m trying to process but I just can’t man💔 https://t.co/wyMGUclmjj
— Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) January 26, 2020
Professional sports players in Denver are reacting with shock and grief at the news
Man this can’t be true
— Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) January 26, 2020
NO NO NO NO KOBE!!!!!!! PLEASE BE A DREAM. KOBE CAN’T BE GONE😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢
— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 26, 2020
Doesn’t seem real. RIP to a legend and my childhood hero. #Kobe
— Garett Bolles (@gbolles72) January 26, 2020