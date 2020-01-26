BREAKING NEWSNBA Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant Among Five Killed In California Helicopter Crash
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets held a moment of silence on Sunday for NBA legend Kobe Bryant. They face the Houston Rockets at the Pepsi Center.

During warmups, Will Barton and Jamal Murray spoke, apparently sharing the tragic news.

Shortly after, Murray shared his emotions on social media.

The Denver Nuggets held a moment of silence before tipoff.

(credit: Altitude Sports)

Professional sports players in Denver are reacting with shock and grief at the news

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers waves to his fans before the game against the Denver Nuggets on March 2, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

