DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Nuggets fans gathered at Brooklyn’s at the Pepsi Center as they heard the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s death. Bryant and eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter, died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on Sunday.
Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers were the biggest hurdles for the Nuggets in the early 2000s. Nuggets fans saw Bryant eliminate their team in game six of the Western Conference finals in 2009.
“It was like getting punched in the gut. Just couldn’t believe it. It was unbelievable,” said Sean Lohocky.
“He was just one of the greatest athletes I can remember in my time and as a basketball fan I used to love to come watch him play,” said Lindsey Idelberg.
The Denver Nuggets held a moment of silence before their game against the Houston Rockets.