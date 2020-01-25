DENVER (CBS4) – Officials at Denver Public Schools say counselors will be available to parents and students following the death of Marnee Kelley-Mills. The 17-year-old died after being stabbed by her brother, police say.
Counselors will be available between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m at Collegiate Prep on Kittredge Street in Denver.
Marnee’s mother, Vicky Lewis, told CBS4 she found her daughter’s body in a trash can in front of their house.
Darsean Kelley, 25, has since been arrested. Lewis told CBS4 her son has schizophrenia.
Safe2Tell
An anonymous way for students, parents, school staff and community members to report concerns regarding their safety or the safety of others
safe2tell.org
1-877-542-7233
The Trevor Project
Crisis prevention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth
thetrevorproject.org
1-866-488-7386
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals
https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
1-800-273-8255
Mobile Crisis Services, Denver Health
24/7 service that provides mental health support to residents of the city and county of Denver and to Mental Health Center of Denver consumers during and after a crisis
https://www.denverhealth.org/services/emergency-medicine/psychiatric