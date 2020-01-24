



– Denver police have released the mug shot of the man accused of killing his 17-year-old sister in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood. Police arrested Darsean Kelley, 25, in the death of Marnee Kelley-Mills

Kelley’s mother told CBS4 he has schizophrenia.

According to the affidavit, Kelley-Mills suffered “what appeared to be sharp force injuries to her neck.”

Investigators stated that her bod was found inside a duffle bag, inside a trash bag, in a trash can in front of the family home. Detectives said a doorbell camera video showed a man who appeared to be Dersean Kelley, just outside the front door, dragging a black bag that appeared to be very heavy, and putting it into the trash can. Police say the video later showed the same man standing inside the door of the home.

The victim’s mother spoke to CBS4 on Thursday. She is still coping with the murder of her youngest son, Otis, who was shot to death in his front yard just over a year ago.

“It was my 15-year-old son who got shot in front of me and his sister a year-and-a-half ago… they do know who killed him,” said Vicky Lewis, mother of Marnee Kelley-Mills.

Lewis told CBS4 she has done everything she can to manage her oldest son’s mental condition on her own but as a single mother, it proved impossible.

“He killed my daughter today while I was at work and she was on her way to school. I just am in this vicious cycle of mental health issues. I can’t get help for my oldest son,” she cried on Thursday.

Lewis has now essentially lost all three of her children.

“My oldest, son who is 25, has mental health issues and the police are always called to my house and they tell me there’s nothing they can do.”

It was just after 11 a.m. Thursday when Lewis found her daughter, dead, in the trash can in front of their home.

“All I can do is sit and cry and pray and it didn’t help it took all three of my children from me,” said Lewis.

She said she has tried in vain to get help for her son to no avail. She wants others to know that mental health and gun violence go hand-in-hand.

She says she wants to see change to help those who can’t afford the services they need, get the help they deserve.

Marnee Kelley-Mills was a student at Montbello Career and Technical High School. The school sent out a letter to families on Thursday announcing that Kelley-Mills had died and that special resources for children who are struggling with the news are being made available.