BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — A commander with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office was convicted by a jury Wednesday of careless driving charges resulting from a March 2019 crash that killed one person in another car and seriously injured the driver.
John Bitterman, 44, was found guilty of both traffic-related offenses he was charged with — Careless Driving Resulting in Death and Careless Driving Causing Bodily Injury. He is scheduled to be sentenced February 28th in Adams County Court.
Eira Saenz, 85, was killed in the crash. The driver of Saenz’s Nissan Murano, Maria Del Refugio Corral Saenz, 58, suffered a broken sternum and broken leg.
Bitterman, according to evidence presented in the case, ran a clearly posted stop sign while travelling westbound on East 88th Avenue at its intersection with Colorado Highway 79 several miles north of the town of Bennett. Bitterman was on duty and driving an unmarked Adams County patrol vehicle. The vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens were not activated.
Evidence also showed that Bitterman was logging into his computer system while driving in the moments before the crash. Testimony from the Colorado State Patrol, the agency which investigated the wreck, suggested that Bitterman was probably distracted before the accident.
Prosecutors told the jury in closing arguments that data retrieved from the ACSO vehicle showed Bitterman had slowed to 29 mph two seconds before the collision, but was accelerating at full throttle at the moment the two cars came together.
Neither vehicle appeared to brake prior to impact.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to CBS4’s questions about Bitterman’s employment status Thursday afternoon.
Can you imagine the blue corruption if they didn’t have the evidence…….the officer would have lied big time.