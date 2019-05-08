Comments
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A commander with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a summons Wednesday for his actions in a traffic accident that claimed the life of another driver.
The Adams County District Attorney’s Office announced Careless Driving Resulting in Death and Careless Driving Causing Bodily Injury charges against Comdr. John Bitterman. Both are traffic offenses.
Bitterman’s black ACSO cruiser collided March 28 with a white vehicle carrying 85-year-old Eiran Saenz Sandoval and 58-year-old Maria Del Refugio Corral Sanchez. Sandoval was killed in the crash.
The wreck occurred at the intersection of Highway 79 and 88th Avenue, eight miles north of the town of Bennett. Copter4 found a sign at the intersection memorializing a previous fatality crash from only months earlier.
Bitterman is scheduled to appear in court June 10th for an arraignment.