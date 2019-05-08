CU Football Coach Could Face Old Foes In Years To ComeIf Mel Tucker is in Boulder for the long haul, the University of Colorado football coach and former Georgia assistant will get to renew acquaintances with a couple Southeastern Conferences foes.

'Black Is The New Orange': Former Broncos Linebacker Brandon Marshall Talks RaidersFormer Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall made it official weeks ago, but things just got serious with his latest tweet.

Nuggets Defeat Trail Blazers Handily At Home, 1 Win Away From Conference FinalsNikola Jokic dropped in 25 points and tied a team playoff high with 19 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets blasted the Portland Trail Blazers, 124-98 to take a three-games-to-two lead in the NBA's Western Conference semifinals.

Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Struggles To Address School Shooting Tragedy With Team, KidsDenver Nuggets Coach Michael Malone lives in the Highlands Ranch neighborhood where a school shooting left one student dead and several wounded Tuesday.

Denver Nuggets No. 1 Fan Has Been Waiting Decades To See Team So SuccessfulAs the Denver Nuggets power through the playoffs after arguably their best regular season ever, one fan says she has waited nearly three decades for the Nuggets to be this successful.

Earl Boykins: 'Within Three Years, I Expect The Nuggets To Be In NBA Finals'The former NBA point guard weighed in with his thoughts on the Nuggets series against the Blazers, their young stars and gave a bold prediction for the future.