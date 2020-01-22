DENVER (CBS4) – The Rockies will officially be represented in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Newest member and former Rockie Larry Walker announced the headshot for his plaque will feature a Rockies hat.
If they’ve played for several teams, new members have the choice to choose which team they’d like to represent on their plaque. On Wednesday, Walker announced his plaque would feature a Rockies hat.
Walker just said he will go into Hall as rockie. Said it's tough decision being a native canadian and playing in Montreal but going in as a @rockies seemed right. #Rockies
— Eric Christensen (@cbseric) January 22, 2020
Walker played for the Rockies from 1995-2004. He came to Denver via free agency from Montreal, where he played from 1989-1994. He played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2004 until his retirement after the 2005 season.
Walker will be enshrined in Cooperstown in an induction ceremony on July 26. He won the National League MVP award in 1997. For his time with the Rockies, Walker batted .334 with 258 home runs, 848 RBI, 126 stolen bases, 584 walks, 297 doubles, and 44 triples.