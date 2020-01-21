Former Rockies Outfielder Larry Walker Elected To National Baseball Hall of FameMake room in Cooperstown for the Rockies. Former outfield sensation Larry Walker has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Nolan Arenado Feels Disrespected By Colorado Rockies Over Trade RumorsRockies star Nolan Arenado says he feels disrespected after Colorado general manager Jeff Bridich acknowledged listening to trade offers for the seven-time Gold Glove winner.

'Heartbreaking': Australian Denver Broncos Player Adam Gotsis Helping His HomelandAdam Gotsis, who is from Australia, is spearheading an initiviate he is calling, “Green and Gold United” to help raise funds to support Australia.

Michael Porter Jr. Helps Nuggets Overtake Struggling T-Wolves 107-100 Hit hard recently by injuries, the Denver Nuggets have managed to remain on track in the top-heavy Western Conference race. Michael Porter Jr. has been one of the main reasons.

Nathan MacKinnon Joins Joe Sakic As Only Colorado Avalanche Players With 30 Goals In 3 Consecutive SeasonsNathan MacKinnon scored twice in Monday night's 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings to reach the 30-goal mark for a third straight season.