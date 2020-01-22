Comments
WALSENBURG, Colo. (CBS4)– An escaped inmate from Westcliffe has been captured but another one remains on the run. Jerry Williams escaped from jail in Westcliffe on Jan. 12 along with Bryan Webb.
Police received a tip that Williams, 39, was hiding in the crawl space of a home in Walsenburg on Tuesday. Officers used pepper spray to get him out.
Webb, 30, remains on the run. Webb is charged with assault on a peace officer.
The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says the inmates overpowered a guard and locked her in a cell before taking the deputy’s radio and the keys to a 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan. The vehicle belonged to the Rotary Club.
Authorities say Webb made it to his parents’ home in Walsenburg — about 60 miles away — after his escape, but he has since moved on.
Williams was in jail on an attempted murder charge.