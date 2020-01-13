Filed Under:Bryan Webb, Colorado News, Jerry Williams

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – Authorities in Colorado are looking for two inmates who escaped from a jail in Westcliffe after overpowering a guard and locking her in a cell Sunday night.

Jerry Williams (credit: Custer County)

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Jerry Williams and 30-year-old Bryan Webb took the deputy’s radio and the keys to a 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan. The vehicle belonged to the Rotary Club.

Bryan Webb (credit: Custer County)

Williams is charged with first degree attempted murder and domestic violence out of Otero County. Webb is charged with assault on a peace officer out of Huerfano County.

Undersheriff Chris Barr says the deputy was conducting rounds of the six-cell jail when Williams and Webb hit her and threw her in a cell. She wasn’t seriously injured.

