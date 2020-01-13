WESTCLIFFE, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – Authorities in Colorado are looking for two inmates who escaped from a jail in Westcliffe after overpowering a guard and locking her in a cell Sunday night.
The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Jerry Williams and 30-year-old Bryan Webb took the deputy’s radio and the keys to a 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan. The vehicle belonged to the Rotary Club.
Williams is charged with first degree attempted murder and domestic violence out of Otero County. Webb is charged with assault on a peace officer out of Huerfano County.
Undersheriff Chris Barr says the deputy was conducting rounds of the six-cell jail when Williams and Webb hit her and threw her in a cell. She wasn’t seriously injured.
