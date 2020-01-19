Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police announced they arrested two people in a shooting which started as a home intrusion. Police responded to the Courtyards at Buckley apartment complex on South Rifle Way early Saturday morning.
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police announced they arrested two people in a shooting which started as a home intrusion. Police responded to the Courtyards at Buckley apartment complex on South Rifle Way early Saturday morning.
Marcus Smith, 25, and Cubanicqua Lawrence, 23, were arrested on attempted second degree murder chargess. Lawrence also faces charges of first degree burglary and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.
Police say a third suspect is still in the hospital. They did not name him.
Investigators say the resident woke up to multiple intruders in his home. They fought and then shots were fired.
This shooting happened in the same complex where five people were shot at a party about a week ago.
RELATED: Aurora Apartment Complex Managers ‘Concerned & Saddened’ After Recent Crime