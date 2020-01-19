



Aurora police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning where one man, who intruded into someone’s apartment, was critically injured. Officers responded to the Courtyards at Buckley apartment complex on South Rifle Way.

They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the resident woke up to multiple intruders in his home. They fought, and a shooting followed.

It’s not clear who owns the weapon which was used. It’s also not clear if the resident knew the intruders.

Police say one suspect is in critical condition, but he is stable.

“This is like the second incident in what, a week? So, it’s kind of scary,” said Joyce Hearns, who lives a few doors down.

The shooting happened at the same complex of another shooting investigation on East Adriatic Place. Five people, including three teenagers, were shot at an apartment party one week ago. A 16-year-old boy was arrested in that shooting.

According to investigators, the two cases don’t appear to be connected. Still, Elyssa Westerhold, who’s lived in the complex since June, is ready to move out.

“I don’t want to be here,” she said. “I don’t want to come here after work late at night – especially with having kids and being a single mom.”

In response to some of the concerns residents shared with CBS4, management at the Courtyards at Buckley released the following statement:

“We have been made aware of 2 recent incidents involving gun violence that have occurred at our community. We are concerned and saddened by these senseless crimes, and we are doing everything we can to fully cooperate with the Aurora Police Department. We are collaborating with the police department and other resources to ensure appropriate measures are taken. It does not appear that these incidents are related and are unfortunate coincidences. We have also been told that the incidences do not appear to be random. Our primary concern is for our residents and at this time we do not have any additional information to provide. If you have any information regarding either incident, please contact the Aurora Police Department.”

If anyone has information about this case, they are asked to call Agent Hubert at 303-739-6090. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).