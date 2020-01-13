  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police arrested a 16-year-old boy for a shooting that sent five people to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police responded to a party at an apartment complex on Adriatic Place.

(credit: Matt Donars)

Three children, no younger than 16 years old, were shot. Two men also suffered gunshot wounds.

Police did not release the name or mugshot of the accused. They say they are still investigating any possible, additional suspects.

(credit: CBS)

Officers arrived to find three people still inside who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital. Two others took themselves to another hospital.

Those with more information are urged to reach out to Agent Barchetti at 303-739-1836. Tipsters can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

