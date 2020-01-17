DENVER (CBS4)– Community leaders honored those who are keeping Martin Luther King Jr.’s message alive. The 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Business Awards were celebrated in Denver on Friday.
Six individuals and organizations were honored during the luncheon. Among those honored: Bishop Acen Phillips with the Trailblazer Award. Acen said Colorado has done a tremendous job with the civil rights movement.
“Colorado has stood tall because the merge of black and white coming together to make sure that civil rights and justice was there for all,” said Acen.
Proceeds from the event benefit Denver Kids Inc., a counseling and mentoring program for at-risk students within Denver Public Schools.
This is the latest event leading up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the Marade in Denver on Monday. The event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at City Park with the step off for the Marade about an hour later. The events will wrap up at Civic Center Park.
The annual event has filled Denver’s streets since the 1980s.
The Aurora Police Department is also leading a motorcade from the Aurora Municipal Center to the Martin Luther King Jr. Library where a wreath laying will take place. The motorcade begins at 8 a.m.