Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is preparing to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the annual Marade. It’s one of the largest celebrations in the nation.
DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is preparing to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the annual Marade. It’s one of the largest celebrations in the nation.
This year’s theme is “Renewed Dedication to Humanity” and the Marade will be emceed by two Colorado students.
The Marade will start at City Park with an opening ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. on Jan. 20.
An estimated 50,000 to 75,000 people are expected to attend.
On Monday, organizers talked about this year’s theme, “It represents what Colorado has always been about. We’re a mile high closer to heaven and a mile high above everybody else in civil rights and struggle.”
MLK Jr. Day festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday with a prayer vigil and opening ceremony at the Aurora Municipal Building.
The annual event has filled Denver’s streets since the 1980s.
LINK: MLK Jr. Marade