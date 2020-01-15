DENVER (CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Centennial Class in December. But he did not make the final cut. The Centennial Class was announced on Wednesday, and most everyone was stunned to not see Gradishar on the list.

“I honestly was shocked,” Dave Logan said. “Randy was one of the great linebackers of that generation. He also anchored what turned out to be one of the great defenses of all time in the Orange Crush.”

“I just don’t know how he’s not in there,” former teammate Steve Foley said.

It’s hard to comprehend why Gradishar isn’t already in the Hall of Fame. In the history of the NFL, only 10 linebackers have recorded 20 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries, and been selected to 7 Pro Bowls. All of them are in the Hall of Fame – except Gradishar.

“He was the most instinctive football player that I ever played with. The guys was always around the ball. He made so many tackles that i don’t think the media believed it,” Foley said “When you look at the body of work that he left with the Broncos, he should have been in 10 years ago. I just don’t get it.”

Gradishar finished his career with a whopping 2,049 tackles in his career. It’s an absurd number that almost sounds fake – but Gradishar was just that good

“It’s beyond me why he would not be a shoe-in. As someone who played in the league and had to game plan against him, he is an absolute Hall of Fame player,” Logan said.

Randy’s denial into the Hall of Fame comes as a surprise to everyone, even Jeff Legwold, who made the case for Gradishar to the Blue-Ribbon panel

“Many people had told me at the meeting that they believed Randy would get in. It’s very shocking to me. It’s shocking for an awful lot of people, including some of us who were in the room for the vote,” Jeff Legwold said

This isn’t the end for Gradishar. Next year, he will be eligible as a senior player, and Legwold believes Gradishar’s time will come.

“It doesn’t mean it’s over. Randy is still in the process. My hope and belief is he will be in the Hall of Fame because he is without question, a Hall of Famer,” Legwold said.

“He’ll get in soon, but not soon enough. He should have been in a long time ago,” Foley said