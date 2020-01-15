(CBS4) – Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar will have to wait another year to find out if he’ll be headed to Canton. Gradishar wasn’t selected as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Centennial Class, which was announced Wednesday morning.

After being selected by the Broncos in the first round of the 1974 NFL Draft, Gradishar never missed a game, playing in 145 in a row, and is still the Broncos all-time leader in tackles with 2,049. In 1978 recorded a franchise single-season record 286 tackles.

During his 10-year NFL career he accounted for 33 turnovers (20 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries) which tied for 4th most by a linebacker in that span.

He was voted the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1978 and helped the Broncos to four playoff berths, two division titles, and an appearance in Super Bowl XII.

Gradishar was also selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and earned first or second-team All-Pro selections from 1977-81 and in 1983. He was inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 1989.

Gradishar was a finalist for enshrinement in 2003 and 2008 but wasn’t selected in those years. John Elway, Floyd Little, Shannon Sharpe, Gary Zimmerman, Terrell Davis, Champ Bailey and Pat Bowlen are the players who spent all or a large part of their careers with the Denver Broncos who are currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Broncos safeties Steve Atwater and John Lynch are Modern-Era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The Modern-Era finalists will be announced on “Selection Saturday” in Miami, the day before Super Bowl LIV.

The group of five Modern-Era players along with contributors and coaches will be formally enshrined on Aug. 8. The new senior class will be officially enshrined during the Centennial Celebration in Canton, Ohio on Sept. 16-19.