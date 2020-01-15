Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Denver’s precious baby giraffe is not so little anymore — and stretching those long legs! On Wednesday, the Denver Zoo shared a video Wednesday of the giraffe running around his habitat. Dobby will celebrate his third birthday on Feb. 28.
“Looks like Dobby sure is a fan of this weather! When it’s cool and sunny like this, our giraffe herd loves the chance to stretch their legs and get in that #WorkOutWednesday exercise. BTW, if you’ve never seen a giraffe get the zoomies, these are giraffes with the zoomies,” zoo officials wrote.
