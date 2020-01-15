  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Zoo


DENVER (CBS4) — Denver’s precious baby giraffe is not so little anymore — and stretching those long legs! On Wednesday, the Denver Zoo shared a video Wednesday of the giraffe running around his habitat. Dobby will celebrate his third birthday on Feb. 28.

“Looks like Dobby sure is a fan of this weather! When it’s cool and sunny like this, our giraffe herd loves the chance to stretch their legs and get in that #WorkOutWednesday exercise. BTW, if you’ve never seen a giraffe get the zoomies, these are giraffes with the zoomies,” zoo officials wrote.

RELATED: Dobby The Giraffe Loses 2 Baby Teeth

Comments

Leave a Reply