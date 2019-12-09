Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Look who’s growing up! “Little” Dobby the giraffe has lost two of his baby teeth.
DENVER (CBS4) — Look who’s growing up! “Little” Dobby the giraffe has lost two of his baby teeth.
Turns out even giraffes have a tooth fairy – although this one looked suspiciously like a Denver Zoo zookeeper.
Dobby didn’t get any money — instead his “green” was lettuce with a side of carrots.
His adult teeth are already coming in. And it won’t be long until he turns three – Dobby was born Feb. 28, 2017.
“Another step on the road to adulthood!” zoo officials wrote on Facebook.