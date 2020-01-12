



A judge denied a woman’s request to take away a man’s guns under Colorado’s new “Red Flag” law. The Limon woman claimed the man, who she had a relationship with, had threatened her with a gun.

Since the law took effect, the Red Flag law has had many gun owners seeing red. At least four requests have been filed since the first of the year; two in Denver, one in Larimer and one in Lincoln County.

Many gun owners, like Jak Gruenberg, despise it.

“Red flag laws just allow for harassment of legal gun owners,” he said.

The law allows guns to be taken away from those who present a danger to themselves or others. The decision is up to a judge.

CBS4 obtained the request for a temporary extreme risk protection order filed in Limon. A woman wrote she was getting “verbal and physical threats” with a handgun from the man identified in the order.

She said he had a problem with alcohol and marijuana. The judge denied the request to take his guns.

“I think it’s a good thing. I think any other new law you’re going to have a lot of case law to determine exactly where the lines are,” said Gruenberg, a gun owner not associated with the case.

Lincoln County, where Limon is located, is one of the many counties that has indicated it would

not honor the Red Flag law.

But the denial led State Rep. Alec Garnett, a co-sponsor of the bill, to say this shows it’s being applied properly. Gun owners at Bristlecone shooting range in Lakewood tell CBS4 they are split on that.

“I don’t think it’s going to be applied fairly. Anybody can say pretty much what they want about anybody else,” John Shearer told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

Rory Coyne, who bought his first gun on this day had a different view.

“Well if a person is not right in the head they shouldn’t have a gun if they re sick in the head.”

The Judge’s order explaining the denial of the woman’s Red Flag request was not made public at the time of CBS4’s request.