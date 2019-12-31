(CBS4) — Colorado’s controversial Red Flag law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020. It gives authorities the power to temporarily remove guns from a person who is determined to be a threat to themselves or others. Family members or police can ask a judge to order someone to give up their guns.
Some elected officials in Colorado have passed resolutions declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuary counties and said they don’t plan to enforce the new law.
RELATED: Red Flag Laws And The Battle In Colorado
The new law is also known as the “Deputy Zack Parrish Violence Prevention Act.” Parrish was a Douglas County Deputy who was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve 2017.
RELATED: Thousands Of Mourners Pack Funeral For Deputy Zackari Parrish
The 29-year-old deputy was ambushed by a heavily armed and mentally unstable man at an apartment in Highlands Ranch.
“[The Red Flag law] is not about taking guns away. This is about giving a respite time, a time for someone who is in danger and may not be making rational decisions at this point an opportunity to stay alive. The opportunity not to kill their family members. An opportunity not to hurt some unknown citizen. Let’s eliminate as much danger as we can so we can get that individual some care and treatment,” Spurlock told Scott Pelley of CBS News during an interview back in November.
RELATED: Colorado’s Red Flag Law Could Become National Model After Trump Calls For Similar Action
On Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office hosted a remembrance ceremony and a wreath was placed at Parrish’s memorial.
In a speech, Sheriff Tony Spurlock said he appreciates the community’s support given to Parrish, his family, and first responders since the deadly shooting.