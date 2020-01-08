  • CBS4On Air

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the man they say impersonated an Interpol officer. Investigators released video of 50-year-old Michael Nelson pulling over a driver and her passenger.

Michael Nelson (credit: Jefferson County)

Investigators say Nelson flashed a fake badge and pulled over the woman on Tuesday.

Nelson motioned for the driver to pull over and then approached her vehicle, asking to see her license and registration. She refused and asked to see his badge.

Jefferson County police impersonator

(credit: Jefferson County)

When he walked away to call for backup, the woman drove away.

Nelson faces charges of impersonating a peace officer and false imprisonment.

The sheriff’s office thanked the public for all of their tips.

