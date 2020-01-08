  • CBS4On Air

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for a man who flashed a fake badge and pulled over a driver. It happened on Tuesday morning.

Fortunately, the driver’s passenger was recording the encounter on a cellphone.

The man motioned for the driver to pull over and then approached her vehicle, asking to see her license and registration. She refused and asked to see his badge.

Jefferson County police impersonator

(credit: Jefferson County)

The suspect, described as a white male with brown hair, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9, driving a full-size silver truck, then presented a fake badge with the words “Interpol US Special Agent.”

Jefferson County police impersonator

(credit: Jefferson County)

The suspect then told the driver he was a federal agent and that he was going to call for backup. When he walked away from her vehicle she pulled away.

The Jeffeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 303.271.5612.

