JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for a man who flashed a fake badge and pulled over a driver. It happened on Tuesday morning.
Fortunately, the driver’s passenger was recording the encounter on a cellphone.
Help us identify this police impersonator! On Jan 7, 2019, at 8 a.m. a male suspect flashed a fake badge & motioned for this victim to pull over. Suspect is a white male, brown hair, between 5’8” and 5’9” tall, drives a full size silver truck. Call our tip-line at 303-271-5612. pic.twitter.com/2Q1vyDYwKv
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) January 8, 2020
The man motioned for the driver to pull over and then approached her vehicle, asking to see her license and registration. She refused and asked to see his badge.
The suspect, described as a white male with brown hair, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9, driving a full-size silver truck, then presented a fake badge with the words “Interpol US Special Agent.”
The suspect then told the driver he was a federal agent and that he was going to call for backup. When he walked away from her vehicle she pulled away.
The Jeffeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 303.271.5612.
