LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman who pleaded guilty to a deadly DUI crash in July of 2019 was sentenced on Tuesday. Kassy Winburn was sentenced to 12 years in prison for each charge of vehicular homicide-DUI and leaving the scene of an auto accident causing death.
Both sentences will run concurrently.
Winburn pleaded guilty to hitting and killing Joe Kroiss, a motorcyclist near Interstate 25 and Harmony Road in 2019.
She had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit when she was arrested after running away from the scene.
Kroiss’ widow, Erica, told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas investigators believed Winburn was traveling more than 100 mph when she rear ended Kroiss’ motorcycle.