FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — A northern Colorado woman will serve time in prison after confessing to killing a second person while driving intoxicated. Kassy Winburn pleaded guilty to all charges in the death of Joe Kroiss, a motorcyclist she hit from behind near Interstate 25 and Harmony Rd in 2019.
Winburn pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide-DUI, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, vehicular homicide-reckless driving and driving under restraint-alcohol related. Three of those charges are felonies.
Winburn, who killed another driver in Larimer County years before, had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit when she was arrested. Kroiss’ widow, Erica, told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas investigators believed Winburn was traveling more than 100 mph when she rear ended Kroiss’ motorcycle.
Police reported Kroiss exited her vehicle and ran from the scene, but was arrested shortly after.
CBS4 spoke exclusively with Erica who said she didn’t understand how someone with several previous DUI’s and a traffic fatality on their record could be on the road. Winburn was cited just weeks prior to Kroiss’ death for driving on a suspended license.
When asked for comment outside the Larimer County court room, Winburn claimed CBS4’s Dillon Thomas was harassing her. She refused to issue an apology to the family of her second victim. Winburn will be sentenced to prison in a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m.
