ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 25-year-old man in the shooting death of Alejandro Villagrana. A deputy came upon the victim being pulled out of a vehicle by another man at 136th Avenue and Franklin Street.
This happened Dec. 23 at around 2 p.m.
The deputy went to help Villagrana, 25, as the driver got back in the car and drove away. Officials say Villagrana was shot in the lower torso.
He died at the hospital.
More than a week later, deputies found 25-year-old Rodolfo Ramirez nearly 10 miles away on Dakin Street in Denver.
SWAT officers and the FBI Safe Streets Fugitive Task Force surrounded the home and ordered Ramirez to surrender. When he didn’t, officers entered the home and found Ramirez hiding in a crawl space.
Ramirez faces a manslaughter charge and is being held in the Adams County Detention Facility.
Details about how the victim and the suspect know each other or what led up to the shooting were not release.