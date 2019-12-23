  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adams County News, Adams County Sheriff's Office

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deputy found a shooting victim near 136th Avenue and Franklin Street. The deputy saw the suspect removing a man who appeared to be sick or injured from the back seat of a pick-up truck around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident Monday near East 136th Avenue and Franklin Street.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident Monday near East 136th Avenue and Franklin Street. (credit: CBS)

When the deputy approached the truck to help, the driver drove off. The victim was shot in the lower torso and taken to the hospital. Investigators have not released his condition.

(credit: CBS)

Detectives are interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP. Callers can remain anonymous.

Comments

Leave a Reply