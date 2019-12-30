



– The Aurora Police Department announced on Monday that Vanessa Wilson will lead their department as a formal search for a new police chief takes place. Wilson will serve as interim police chief starting on Wednesday.

Wilson has been working in the department for 23 years and is currently the division chief of the department’s Metro Section. She becomes the department’s first female interim chief.

Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly called her a “dedicated and proven leader who excels at building consensus and developing strong ties to the community” in a prepared statement.

Deputy Chief Paul O’Keefe was initially expected to step in for outgoing Chief Nick Metz, whose last day is Tuesday. But on Christmas Eve O’Keefe announced that in a few months he, like Metz, will retire from the department. O’Keefe indicated that is primarily because of a case involving now-demoted Officer Nate Meier. CBS4 first reported that Meier was found drunk and passed out in his police cruiser while armed and on duty. Meier was not fired or charged with DUI. O’Keefe was one of the first police officers on scene and made the decision not to pursue charges.

Wilson reflected on the changes when the department introduced her on Monday in a news conference.

“Let’s be honest. I’m stepping in at a very turbulent time. I acknowledge that the community is angry, that their trust has been shaken and our relationship has been fractured,” Wilson said. “I promise you today that we will work tirelessly to regain that trust. Because I will state no one is above the law and you expect professionalism from this police department and that is what we are going to deliver.”

The city says they will be accepting applications from across the country for the open police chief position.