  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Marvel of this Night: Christmas at Duke University Chapel
    11:35 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Brian Maass
Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police, Nathan Meier, Nick Metz, Paul O'Keefe


AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora Police Department’s Deputy Chief Paul O’Keefe- who was slated to become interim chief in a week- withdrew his name from consideration Tuesday afternoon and announced his retirement, indicating his moves were due to the case of Nate Meier, an officer who was found drunk on the job earlier this year.

Paul O'Keefe

Aurora Deputy Police Chief Paul O’Keefe (credit: CBS)

“It is my intention that by removing myself from this interim position, that the men and women of the Aurora Police Department will ultimately be able to move beyond the negative depiction currently being broadcast and be recognized for the exceptional professionals that they truly are”, said O’Keefe, in a Christmas Eve letter to city administrators.

The Deputy Chief also said he would be retiring effective March 31, 2020. O’Keefe had been named interim Chief and was slated to take over for retiring Chief Nick Metz, who is leaving as of December 31st.

Nick Metz speaks with CBS4 about his retirement plans. (credit: CBS)

But O’Keefe had been wrapped up in the controversy surrounding Officer Nate Meier, who was found drunk, on duty and at the wheel of an Aurora police vehicle in March.

O’Keefe was one of the first officers on the scene and made the decision not to pursue a DUI case against Meier saying there didn’t appear to be enough evidence and he thought Meier might have been in the midst of a medical event.

Nate Meier (credit: CBS)

Later testing showed Meier’s blood alcohol was at least five times over the legal limit for DUI, according to Aurora police sources familiar with the case.

Although Meier was not charged with a DUI, he was demoted, but remains with the department.

Metz has said he has no regrets about how he handled the case.

George Brauchler (credit: CBS)

The City of Aurora has announced an independent investigation into what occurred and Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler said he too is examining the decision making process.

O’Keefe did not immediately respond to an email from CBS4.

Brian Maass

Comments

Leave a Reply