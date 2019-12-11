



Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler said Wednesday he has directed his staff to begin an inquiry seeking reports, evidence and answers from the Aurora Police Department. That is after an on-duty Aurora officer, Nathan Meier, who was drunk, armed and behind the wheel of a department vehicle, was not charged for DUI or any other offense in March.

“I want more,” said Brauchler. “We’re trying to evaluate what the Aurora Police department did.”

Brauchler took action after a CBS4 investigation broke Tuesday surrounding an incident involving Meier. According to an internal affairs report obtained by CBS4, two citizens called 911 on March 29 at 3:44 p.m. after finding the officer unconscious and unresponsive in the driver’s seat of his unmarked APD vehicle. The car was running and in gear, Meier’s foot was on the brake. He was in uniform and on the clock.

When Meier, 48, didn’t respond to attempts to wake him up, first responders smashed a car window to get him out. Officers then “reported smelling the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage.” Meier was not arrested or charged, but was taken to an area hospital.

He later told investigators he had gone home on duty and and drank “vodka from a bottle.” Meier lives in Parker. He admitted he was “impaired by the alcohol,” according to police investigators.

Multiple sources familiar with the case said blood alcohol tests at the hospital showed Meier was at least five times the legal limit for DUI.

“I don’t see anything that says preferential treatment,” said Brauchler. ”But, I want to know more.“

Scott Reisch, a veteran defense attorney who has represented clients in hundreds of DUI cases, said his clients “don’t get a pass like this.” Reisch went on to say, ”Had this been anyone other than a police officer they would have either been arrested or given a summons for a DUI. If this had been you or me.. w would have been charged with DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, no doubt in my mind.”

The internal affairs investigation conducted by the police department found Meier violated four department regulations including “alcohol impairment.” Police sources say he was demoted, but allowed to return to duty. Through a police spokesperson, Meier declined to talk to CBS4 about the incident.

Aurora Police confirmed they had police reports about the incident, and CBS4 requested those documents, but the department has still not released those official reports.

In a written statement released Wednesday afternoon, the department said the odor of alcohol on Meier was “very faint,” and there was no evidence in his car indicating alcohol. At the hospital, police said a police sergeant spoke briefly with Meier but “did not note any odor of alcohol coming from his breath.”

Due to federal privacy laws, police say they did not gain any information from hospital staff and “at one point hospital staff refused to allow officers access to the hospital room.”

The statement goes onto report, ”Due to an inability to exclude a medical condition , and absent confirmatory information a DUI investigation was not conducted. No blood test was done since there was no felony committed and a blood draw could not be forced.”

Reisch said he has had many clients in DUI cases who were found passed out behind the wheel, but their cases were treated as DUIs, not medical cases.

Asked if the Aurora police handling of Meier added up, Brauchler said it was “plausible up to a point.”

Read APD’s full statement to CBS4: