GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS) – A Grand Junction man who was found unresponsive in his jail cell earlier this month died by suicide, according to the Mesa County Coroner’s Office. Jeffrey Beagley, 34, was accused of killing a nine-year-old girl with chloroform while trying to sexually assault her.
Beagley was arrested on Dec. 13 and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility without bond. According to the coroner, he was found hanging in his cell, which he was the sole occupant.
Beagley was pronounced dead at the hospital on Dec. 23. Investigators said jail staff did not enter his cell from the last time he was seen moving around to when he was found unresponsive.
The girl Beagley is accused of murdering was found dead on Nov. 9. Grand Junction police and fire responded to a home on Hill Avenue for a report of an unresponsive child. Emergency responders found the girl unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to online court records, Beagley’s alleged offenses against the girl began in mid-June. He was charged with first-degree murder, attempted sex assault and child abuse resulting in death. He faced other charges for pornographic images and videos investigators found on his cellphone and computers.