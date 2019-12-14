GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Grand Junction police arrested a man in the death of a 9-year-old girl. Jeffrey Beagley, 34, of Grand Junction, was arrested for murder, child abuse resulting in death, and reckless manslaughter.
He also faces charges of attempted sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sexual exploitation of children and invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.
On Nov. 9, Grand Junction police and fire responded to a home on Hill Avenue for a report of an unresponsive child. Emergency responders found the girl unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of the girl’s death.
Beagley is currently in custody at the Mesa County Detention Facility.