DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos youth movement continues to impress and the NFL has taken notice.
Broncos rookie defensive end Dre’Mont Jones was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced on Friday. Jones becomes the second Bronco to win the honor as safety Kareem Jackson was named the Defensive Player of the Week after the 38-24 win over the Houston Texans.
Jones totaled five tackles and a career-high 2.5 sacks in the Broncos 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions last week. The Broncos held the Lions to 191 total yards, which was the fewest the team allowed in more than two years.
For the year, Jones has played in 13 games and has totaled 14 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception and two passes defensed. He becomes the third NFL rookie to be named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week this season.
Jones also becomes the third Broncos rookie to receive the honor since the award was initiated by the NFL in 1984. He follows linebackers D.J. Williams in 2004 and Von Miller in 2011.
The Denver Broncos (6-9) will wrap up the 2019 season against the Oakland Raiders (7-8) at Empower Field at Mile High at 2:25 p.m.