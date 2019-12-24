DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos will take on the Oakland Raiders in not only the season finale, but also the last regular season game of this decade. The Broncos are 88-71-0 in the 2010’s.

Unfortunately, even with a win on Sunday they will be one win short of having four consecutive decades of winning at least 90 games. Denver won 93 regular season games in the 1980’s, 94 in the 1990’s and 93 in the 2000’s.

Here are the four things to look for as the Broncos try to win its 89th game of the decade against the Raiders.

Phillip Lindsay Tries to Join Terrell Davis, Clinton Portis with Consecutive 1,000 Yard Seasons

Phillip Lindsay had his fifth career 100-yard rushing performance last week against the Detroit Lions. If he can rush for 42 yards on Sunday he would become the first undrafted player in NFL history with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons to begin his career.

Lindsay would also become the fourth Bronco with back-to-back 1,000 yards rushing seasons, joining Bobby Humphrey (1989-90), Terrell Davis (1995-98) and Clinton Portis (2002-03). Last season, Lindsay surpassed 1,000 yards rushing in the Week 16 bout against the Raiders.

Drew Lock Looking to End Season on a High Note

In the comeback win over Detroit, Drew Lock became the first Broncos rookie quarterback to win three of his first four starts. He needs one more win to become the third quarterback in franchise history to win four of first five career starts.

The other quarterbacks to win four of their first five starts was Trevor Siemian (2016) and Norris Weese (1978-79).

Todd Davis Inching Closer to Passing Karl Mecklenburg in Single-Season Tackles List

Broncos linebacker Todd Davis leads the team with 121 tackles. He needs six tackles to have the most tackles among Broncos defenders in the last 12 years since D.J. Williams’ 141 tackles in 2007.

Davis also needs ten tackles to pass Karl Mecklenburg for the 10th most tackles by a Bronco in a single-season. Mecklenburg had 130 tackles in 1991.

Justin Simmons Iron Man Streak

Broncos safety Justin Simmons will look to keep his iron man streak alive for a second consecutive season. He was one of three NFL players that did not miss a defensive snap in 2018 and he is the only Bronco to play in 100 percent of the team’s defensive snaps this season (992 defensive snaps).

Simmons also needs one interception to tie Steve Atwater (12) for the third most interceptions among Broncos safeties through their first four seasons in the NFL.