AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Aurora is preparing for several inches of snow this weekend. The winter storm should start moving into the metro area late Friday night or early Saturday morning and plow drivers are already out pre-treating the roads.
“The plowing is my favorite part of this job,” said snow plow driver Jay Acker.
Acker is part of a 20-person plow crew pre-treating Aurora streets Friday night. At midnight there will be a shift change and the crew size will double to 40 plows.
With temperatures dropping and snow on the way, road conditions could turn slick fast, especially on bridges.
“We pre-treat with liquid, once the snow starts sticking, that’s when use a granular, it’s an ice slicer and salt combination,” said Mike Quante, Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city of Aurora.
Aurora plow drivers will work 12-hour shifts to stay ahead of the storm.
“We’re scraping and putting material down so it won’t be so slippery,” said Acker.
Plow drivers will focus on main streets and intersections.
Denver is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 3:00 am Saturday until midnight for 3 to 5 inches of snow and gusty winds. Areas in southwestern Colorado could see 4 to 8 inches of snow.
Denver Public Works has plow drivers on standby to be ready to respond when the snow hits. I-25 has already been pre-treated, and 100 plows will cover the Denver Metro area. Once the snow starts falling, plows will focus on bridges and overpasses with deicer.