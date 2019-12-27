Wyoming Officials Warn Of Salt-Loving Mountain Goats On HighwaysWyoming officials are trying to drive off dozens of salt-loving mountain goats that come down from the slopes to lick up the salt-and-sand mixture that's spread over an icy highway for vehicle safety.

18 minutes ago

Puppies Reportedly Thrown From Moving Car In El Paso CountyThe El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating after several puppies were seen being thrown from a moving car Friday morning.

21 minutes ago

Denver Zoo To Provide Low-Sensory Zoo Lights Experience TuesdayFor the first time in its history, the Denver Zoo will offer a low-sensory night at Zoo Lights, specially designed for people with Sensory Processing Disorder.

23 minutes ago

Teen Shot & Killed Inside JCPenny At Town Center At AuroraInvestigators with the Aurora Police Department said they are following leads but so far no arrests have been made after a teen was shot and killed Friday inside the JCPenny at the Town Center at Aurora.

27 minutes ago

Aurora Plow Drivers Work 12-Hour Shifts Ahead Of Winter StormIn Aurora, 40 plow drivers will hit the road overnight Friday as a winter storm moves in.

31 minutes ago

Denver Art Museum Upgrades Facility For Restoring And Conserving MasterpiecesThe museum staff has a newly upgraded space to help conserve art.

4 hours ago