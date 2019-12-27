After a mellow holiday week, snow should start moving back into Denver late night on Friday or early Saturday morning. We’ve already seen plenty in southwestern Colorado and parts of the eastern plains. Winds will pick up as well on Saturday, and our temperatures will drop to the upper 20s!
We have numerous Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect through either early Saturday morning or Saturday night, depending on the area.
Denver is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 3:00 am Saturday until midnight for 3 to 5 inches of snow and gusty winds. Not epic amounts of snow, but it could make the roads a bit tough at times to get around. Our northeastern plains could see 2 to 4 inches of snow, while the far eastern plains could see up to 4 inches. Areas in southwestern Colorado could see 4 to 8 inches of snow.
Other higher elevations of southwestern Colorado are in for much more! A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the eastern San Juans, where up to 20 inches of snow is possible through 5:00 am on Saturday. Several inches have already piled up.
Snow could continue through the evening in Denver on Saturday, but we’ll be back to sunshine on Sunday. We’ll be cold, but sunny.